Home / Amritsar / GNDH fined for failing to remove waste

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:21 AM Jul 26, 2025 IST
Officials of the MC issue a challan to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital officials in Amritsar.
The Municipal Corporation (MC) has imposed a fine of Rs 16,832 on Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH) for the removal of garbage found dumped within the hospital premises. This action was taken after the hospital authorities failed to comply with earlier instructions to dispose of the waste properly.

Municipal Commissioner Gulpreeet Singh Aulakh had previously directed all government institutions within the city limits to refrain from accumulating waste within their premises or discarding it on the roadside. Instead, they were asked to use the designated municipal garbage bins. However, during a recent inspection, large piles of garbage were discovered inside Guru Nanak Dev Hospital.

Municipal Health Officer Dr Yogesh Arora stated that the hospital’s Medical Superintendent, Karamjeet Singh, was duly informed and requested to deploy staff to transfer the waste to MC trolleys. Despite the communication, no action was taken by the hospital administration.

Subsequently, the MC Health Department conducted a clean-up drive using its own staff and equipment. To recover the cost incurred, a bill amounting to Rs 16,832 was issued to the hospital by Sanitary Inspector Sanjeev Diwan. The hospital has been instructed to deposit the amount into Municipal Fund.

Dr Arora emphasised that the Municipal Commissioner’s directives will be strictly enforced.

MP Gurjeet Aujla makes

surprise visit to hospital

In a surprise inspection of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Member of Parliament Gurjeet Singh Aujla expressed serious concern over the sanitation condition and infrastructure shortcomings, while also pulling up the Municipal Corporation for its alleged negligence in maintaining cleanliness at one of the region’s largest government healthcare facilities.

Accompanied by Medical Superintendent Dr Karamjeet Singh, Aujla visited various departments of the hospital, including the Bebe Nanki Ward, where he interacted with patients and enquired about their problems. During the visit, several patients highlighted persistent issues such as thefts and lack of basic facilities.

Upset with the state of cleanliness in and around the hospital, MP Aujla criticised the MC. “Guru Nanak Dev Hospital is a major facility in the Majha region, catering to lakhs of patients. Cleanliness here should be a top priority,” he said, adding that while the shortage of sanitation workers may be a factor, the larger issue remains the civic body’s apparent inaction across the city. “Garbage heaps are visible all over Amritsar. The area around a hospital should not become a dumping ground,” he stated.

