GNDU adopts flood-hit Gaggar village in Ajnala, launches winter relief drive

Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) has formally adopted Gaggar village in Ajnala tehsil, a hamlet severely affected by the recent floods, under its village adoption programme. On Friday, the university organised a major winter relief drive, distributing essential warm clothing and bedding to economically weaker and flood-hit families, as Vice-Chancellor Dr Karamjeet Singh called it a ‘compassionate effort to heal’ the flood-affected people in the area.

Prof Balbir Singh, NSS Coordinator, GNDU, shared while outlining the goals of the adoption initiative. “Driven by the National Service Scheme, foster a strong bond between academia and society while instilling values of service, empathy and responsibility in students. We engaged our students in rehabilitation and relief work over past several months and to reach out to people and youth in the area for further hand holding,” he said.

While addressing the villagers, Prof Karamjeet Singh said that as the Prakash Purb og Guru Gobind Singh, and the martyrdom of Sahibzadas and Mata Gujri is being observed, the core principal of ‘sewa’ in Sikhi needs to be practiced. “We interacted with the sarpanch and panchayat members, who highlighted the absence of a primary school — with only an anganwadi functioning — and lack of any health facility. The only primary school in the area got damaged by the floods. We will try to connect the authorities concerned and help in ensuring the health and education facilities are bettered,” said the VC.

He promised proactive steps to facilitate primary education and basic healthcare in the village. Prof Singh also distributed blankets, sweaters and warm bed-sheets to needy families.