DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / GNDU adopts flood-hit Gaggar village in Ajnala, launches winter relief drive

GNDU adopts flood-hit Gaggar village in Ajnala, launches winter relief drive

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:43 AM Dec 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The GNDU Vice-Chancellor distributes winter essentials at Gaggar village in Ajnala tehsil of Amritsar on Saturday.
Advertisement

Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) has formally adopted Gaggar village in Ajnala tehsil, a hamlet severely affected by the recent floods, under its village adoption programme. On Friday, the university organised a major winter relief drive, distributing essential warm clothing and bedding to economically weaker and flood-hit families, as Vice-Chancellor Dr Karamjeet Singh called it a ‘compassionate effort to heal’ the flood-affected people in the area.

Advertisement

Prof Balbir Singh, NSS Coordinator, GNDU, shared while outlining the goals of the adoption initiative. “Driven by the National Service Scheme, foster a strong bond between academia and society while instilling values of service, empathy and responsibility in students. We engaged our students in rehabilitation and relief work over past several months and to reach out to people and youth in the area for further hand holding,” he said.

Advertisement

While addressing the villagers, Prof Karamjeet Singh said that as the Prakash Purb og Guru Gobind Singh, and the martyrdom of Sahibzadas and Mata Gujri is being observed, the core principal of ‘sewa’ in Sikhi needs to be practiced. “We interacted with the sarpanch and panchayat members, who highlighted the absence of a primary school — with only an anganwadi functioning — and lack of any health facility. The only primary school in the area got damaged by the floods. We will try to connect the authorities concerned and help in ensuring the health and education facilities are bettered,” said the VC.

Advertisement

He promised proactive steps to facilitate primary education and basic healthcare in the village. Prof Singh also distributed blankets, sweaters and warm bed-sheets to needy families.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts