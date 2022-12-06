GNDU Amritsar professor bags national award

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 5

Dr Inderpeet Kaur, Professor, Department of Chemistry, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), has been felicitated with Dr PN Pathak Memorial Award-2022 by the Association of Separation Scientists and Technologists (ASSET), Radiochemistry Division, BARC, Mumbai. This is a national award constituted by ASSET for researchers who excelled in the field of Separation Science and Technology. The award is presented biennially to one Indian researcher. The award comprises a gold medal, a citation and Rs 50,000 cash.

Dr Inderpeet carried out work on development and deployment of uranium and other potentially toxic elements (PTEs) scavenging materials having significant technological advancements both in columns and membranes to purify groundwater for the sake of environmental sustainability and human welfare.

The proposed remediation technology can be easily adapted for the treatment of PTE contaminated or uranium prevalent groundwater at domestic, community and industrial scale.