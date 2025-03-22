DT
Home / Amritsar / GNDU announces scholarship scheme for PhD students

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:36 AM Mar 22, 2025 IST
The Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) has introduced a new scholarship scheme to promote research among university PhD scholars. Under the initiative, PhD students will receive a monthly scholarship of Rs 8,000 starting from July 2025. However, recipients will be required to publish research papers regularly to qualify for the scholarship.

The announcement was made by vice-chancellor Prof Karamjeet Singh while presiding over a meeting of the Academic Council. Prof Karamjeet Singh said that 100 PhD GNDU students will receive a monthly scholarship of Rs 8,000 each as part of a new initiative aimed at promoting research. He mentioned that funds will be resourced by him and there will be no more financial burden on the university. The selected researchers will be required to present at least one research paper every four months, with the goal of enhancing the university’s research output and publication record.

The vice-chancellor emphasised the importance of aligning academic programmes with industry demands. He pointed out that despite earning degrees, many students lack the practical skills required by industries, leading to rising unemployment. He stressed that the university’s responsibility extends beyond education to ensuring students are employable or capable of generating jobs. The meeting also approved new course curricula.

