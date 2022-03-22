GNDU approves Rs615-cr Budget for 2022-23

GNDU approves Rs615-cr Budget for 2022-23

Vice-Chancellor Jaspal Singh Sandhu (left) with Prof Karanjeet Singh Kahlon, Registrar, preside over a meeting at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar on Monday. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 21

The Senate and Syndicate of the Guru Nanak Dev University have approved the Budget estimates of around Rs615 crore for the year 2022-23. The university would spend 45.63 per cent amount on further improvement in teaching, allied teaching, research and education. Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor presided over both the meetings and Prof Karanjeet Singh Kahlon, Registrar, presented the agenda in both the meetings.

Rs2.25-cr digital push

  Rs2.25-cr digital push
  • VC Jaspal Singh Sandhu said now in the north region, Bhai Gurdas Library of the Guru Nanak Dev University is an automated and digitalised library with digital lounge, RFID system and seminar hall. The university is spending approximately Rs2.25 cr on e-databases annually for improving the research output.

During ensuing financial year 2021-22, the university has spent Rs 2.55 cr to help the economically backward and academically well performing students in the form of fee concessions. VC informed during the meeting that the fee claims of Rs 10.61 cr of 1,406 SC candidates under post matric scholarships for SC student has been sent to Government of Punjab and online claim for 62 students under National Scholarship scheme has also been sent to the Government.

During this financial year, the university would spend 11.78 per cent on non-teaching departments, 10.46 per cent on general administration, 3.63 per cent on the conduct of examinations, 21.78 per cent on miscellaneous (teaching,non-teaching and others) and 6.72 per cent would be spent on construction purposes.

The Vice-Chancellor informed the House that now in the north region, Bhai Gurdas Library of the Guru Nanak Dev University is an automated and digitalised library with Digital Lounge, RFID System and Seminar Hall. The university is spending approximately Rs2.25 cr on e-databases annually for improving the research output. A grant of Rs 5 crore has been sanctioned by Government of Punjab for Centre on Sri Guru Granth Sahib Studies out of which three installments have already been received and fourth is expected soon. A grant of Rs 2 crore for digital library had been received. A grant of Rs 100 crore was approved under RUSA 2.0 out of which Rs 41.67 cr has been received. Grant of about Rs 1,87,00,000 from the Ministry of Youth Affairs has been received for MYAS Department of Sports Science and Medicine for the year 2021-22.

Second installment of Rs 6.2 crore grant has been received for the construction of Sports Hostel for 200 bed (one for men and one for women) under Khelo India Scheme for 2021-22.

The university announced that it will award honoris causa doctorate degrees to Iqbal Singh Chahal (IAS), Municipal Commissioner & Administrator of Brihanmumbai Municpal Corporation, Maharashtra and Prof. Gagandeep Kang (FRS), Department of Gastrointestinal Sciences at the Christian Medical College, Vellore, Tamil Nadu on the eve of 48th Annual Convocation of the University.

