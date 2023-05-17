GNDU begins integrated courses to help revive local textile industry

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 16

Looking to revive the distressed knitting/spinning and textile industry in city, GNDU has begun with a series of workshops, lectures and introduced new courses in collaborations with industry experts to train and create skilled workforce for the textile industry. The Department of Apparel and Textile Technology (DATT) of Guru Nanak Dev University is working under Ministry of Textile, GOI’s, National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM), which aims to drive four key components under technical textiles – research, innovation and development; promotion and market development; education, skilling and training; and export promotion.

“One of the major factors affecting the growth of technical textiles in the country is the lack of quality manpower, specially technically educated and trained engineers and professionals, and highly skilled workmen, both for manufacturing and application areas of technical textiles. Therefore, in order to become a world leader and pioneer in the field of technical textiles in the next decade, India has to lay focused emphasis on creating an effective knowledge and world-class skill ecosystem,” shared Dr Varinder Kaur, department head, DATT, GNDU.

Under education, skilling and training component, the goal is to enhance the level of education of prospective engineers in technical textiles to ensure adequate volume of talent in the segment. DATT had previously organised technical textiles conclave, Punjab, in collaboration with Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, CII, Punjab, Textile Industry Associations of Punjab and Technology Enabling Centre, Panjab University. The outcome of discussions with the experts from industry as well as academia has led to start of BTech (four year) degree programme in technical textiles from 2023-24 academic sessions along with the existing BTech in textile processing technology. The course curriculum is designed as per the need of the hour. Guru Nanak Dev University is first and only university in India to have this course.

Degree programmes like development in the form of new technical textiles degree programme (UG & PG) by upgrading the existing conventional degree programmes running in textile institute/universities with the inclusion of new subjects focused on technical textiles are also being introduced.