GNDU colleges urged to enhance NAAC accreditation, strengthen alumni networks

A meeting of the College Development Council (CDC) of Guru Nanak Dev University was held today in the Syndicate Room of the University, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof (Dr) Karamjeet Singh.

The meeting, convened to discuss the development and progress of affiliated colleges, was steered by CDC Dean Dr Saroj Arora, who presented a comprehensive agenda aimed at transforming the educational landscape, promoting entrepreneurship, skill development, student placements, alumni engagement and academic excellence. A two-minute prayer session for flood victims was held prior to the meeting.

The Vice-Chancellor urged affiliated colleges to actively support initiatives for the protection and rehabilitation of flood victims. Prof Palwinder Singh, Dean Academic Affairs; Prof KS Chahal, Registrar; and Principals of various colleges were present on this occasion. The meeting focused on key initiatives to empower colleges and students.

Highlighting the need to cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset, the Vice-Chancellor announced the inclusion of a two-credit entrepreneurship programme in professional courses, based on a syllabus provided by the Punjab Government. “The goal is to inspire students to launch their own businesses and industries,” Prof Singh stated, assuring full cooperation from the university to implement the programme effectively.

In light of the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) new binary system, colleges were urged to pursue National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation to elevate institutional quality. The Vice-Chancellor directed non-accredited colleges to initiate the process immediately, aligning their activities with the 10 parameters of the binary system.

Strengthening alumni networks was another key focus. Alumni Dean Dr Atul Khanna proposed that colleges establish alumni associations, create dedicated alumni portals and link them to the university website. He also suggested annual alumni meets, honouring distinguished alumni and providing them access to college facilities to foster lifelong connections, which could aid in entrepreneurship and student placements.

The establishment and strengthening of Internal Quality Assurance Cells (IQAC) and Placement Cells in colleges were also emphasised. Colleges were advised to appoint dedicated teacher-in-charges for these cells and share data with the university’s IQAC and Placement Cell to enhance educational standards and career opportunities. The meeting also encouraged interaction between colleges and university departments to leverage academic, cultural and placement facilities for students.

Dr Saroj Arora highlighted the importance of introducing skill development courses under the New Education Policy, particularly in rural colleges, to meet local demands for skilled professionals. Colleges were also directed to create databases of pass out students and potential employers, coordinating with the University’s Directorate of Placement for joint campus placement drives.

The CDC reiterated its commitment to fostering growth, ensuring quality, and promoting best practices in higher education.