GNDU colleges witness record surge in admissions

In line with its main campus, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU)’s constituent colleges located across both rural and urban regions of Punjab—in Tarn Taran, Kapurthala, Jalandhar and Patti—have seen a significant surge in admissions, with enrolment numbers exceeding all previous years. GNDU currently operates 14 constituent colleges and three university colleges (Jalandhar, Pathankot, and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar), offering a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

While enrolment in these colleges was notably low between 2022 and 2024, with several seats remaining vacant, the current academic session has seen a reversal in trend, as overseas migration for higher education has declined to a record low. Dr Saroj Bala, Dean, GNDU, stated that admissions to constituent colleges are conducted through the Centralised Admission Portal (CAP), and this year, most seats were filled in the first round of counselling.

“It is a good trend we are witnessing that after the initial round of counselling, almost all seats in undergraduate courses in these colleges have been filled. Although we will only receive the final figures after admissions conclude later in July, the surge is definitely there,” she said.

Guru Nanak Dev University has a large student base enrolled across its departments, regional campuses and constituent colleges. Dr Bala noted that approximately 15,000 students are currently enrolled across these GNDU institutions. “With such a large number of students now opting for GNDU, the focus is on providing quality education, especially in rural areas, through these constituent colleges,” she added. According to her, the colleges in Patti and Jalandhar have registered the highest enrolment compared to previous years.

She also attributed the rise in numbers to improvements made to the Centralised Admission Portal. “Until last year, students had trouble applying to colleges through CAP due to partial knowledge or confusion regarding the process. But this year, the process was smooth, and hence, admissions commenced well in time.”

Vice-Chancellor Dr Karamjit Singh termed the development as a sign of positive change. “The constituent colleges have become focal points for students seeking quality education through our diverse skill development and career-oriented courses. We are working tirelessly to ensure our constituent colleges offer an environment conducive to learning and growth, particularly for students from rural backgrounds,” he said, while highlighting the affordable fee structures designed to ensure accessibility. He further stated that, in accordance with Punjab Government regulations, SC/ST students benefit from full fee waivers, ensuring inclusivity.

Additionally, Dr Singh underlined the university’s emphasis on holistic student development through the establishment of various co-curricular and support units, including NCC, NSS, Eco Club, Religious Examination Unit, Bhasha Manch and Career and Placement Cells. “These initiatives reflect our commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals equipped with both academic and professional skills,” he added.