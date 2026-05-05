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Home / Amritsar / GNDU commences registration for Punjab Law Admissions 2026

GNDU commences registration for Punjab Law Admissions 2026

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Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:10 PM May 05, 2026 IST
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FILE PHOTO - PUNJAB: A view of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) in Amritsar. Tribune photo
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Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) has officially commenced the online registration process for Punjab State Law Admissions 2026. This centralised admission process covers various law courses, including the 3-year LL.B. and 5-year Integrated LL.B. programmes, across all participating universities and affiliated colleges in Punjab.

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The coordinator of Punjab Law Admissions 2026, Preet Mohinder Singh Bedi, stated that the university is committed to ensuring a transparent, seamless and student-friendly admission experience. “We have streamlined the digital portal to facilitate easy access for aspirants seeking to build a career in the legal profession,” he said.

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To assist candidates with the application process and resolve any technical or procedural queries, a dedicated help desk has been established at the GNDU campus. Additionally, a specialised helpline number has been activated to provide real-time assistance to students and parents during office hours.

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The formal advertisement detailing eligibility criteria and the admission process has been published in several leading national and regional newspapers. While the tentative schedule for counselling and merit list publication has been uploaded on the portal, Dr Bedi advised students to remain vigilant.

All participating law colleges and institutes have been directed to submit duly signed mandatory pro formas and required documentation to the coordinator’s office within the stipulated timeframe to ensure their seats are accurately reflected in the counselling pool.

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