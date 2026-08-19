GNDU fencers make India proud with Commonwealth championships medal success

Fencers from Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) delivered an impressive international performance at the Commonwealth Fencing Championships, held in Lagos, Nigeria, from August 9 to 12, winning a rich haul of gold, silver and bronze medals in individual and team events.

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Congratulating the fencers, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Karamjeet Singh said that, representing the country on the international stage, the Guru Nanak Dev University athletes displayed exceptional skill, tactical precision, discipline and competitive spirit.

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“Their performance once again underlined the university’s strong sporting culture and its sustained efforts to provide talented athletes with opportunities to compete and excel at the highest levels,” said Prof. Karamjeet.

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He noted Jeferlin won the gold medal in the Under-23 Individual Sabre event, while Jenisha secured gold as part of the Senior Team Foil event.

Shreya Gupta contributed to the Senior Team Sabre gold and also won a bronze medal in the Under-23 Individual Sabre event. Aakhiri added gold and silver medals in Senior Team Sabre and also secured silver in the Under-23 Individual Sabre event.

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N. Angleyna Godwin won a bronze medal in the Under-23 Individual Epee event.

The Vice-Chancellor also commended coach Shammipreet Kaur, whose technical guidance, dedicated training and mentorship played an important role in the athletes’ success.

Director Sports Dr. Kanwar Mandeep Singh congratulated the medal winners and praised their discipline, determination and resilience.