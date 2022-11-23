GNDU fest: APJ College wins overall trophy

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 22

The Inter-Zonal Youth Festival of the Guru Nanak Dev University concluded today. APJ College of Fine Arts, Jalandhar, won the overall championship trophy of the inter-zonal competition. Khalsa College, Amritsar, got the second runners-up position and Lyallpur Khalsa College, Jalandhar, was adjudged the third best team.

Dr AP Singh, Dean, Sri Guru Ram Das Institute of Health Sciences, was the chief guest for prize distribution function of this festival. Vice-Chancellor Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu presided over the prize distribution function. Dr AP Singh, Prof Sandhu and Prof Anish Dua, Dean, Students’ Welfare gave away trophies to winning teams. Dr AP Singh congratulated the winners. “Youth festivals are an important part of learning and personality grooming for the students,” he said.

Prof Dua thanked the teams of teachers, students and other officials of the varsity on the occasion. Dr Tejwant Singh Kang, Prof Shalini Behl, Dr Amandeep Singh, Dr Satnam Singh Deol, Dr Parambir Singh Malhi, Munish Saini, Dr Gurpreet Singh and other members were also present.