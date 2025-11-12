DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / GNDU holds its alumni association meet

GNDU holds its alumni association meet

Ex-students come together to share vision of placing the varsity among world’s top universities

article_Author
Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Nov 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Distinguished former students were honoured at the GNDU alumni meet 2025 held in Amritsar. Tribune photo
Advertisement

Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) hosted its distinguished former students at the annual alumni meet held at the Golden Jubilee Centre. The event saw former students relive cherished memories while committing to a shared vision of placing GNDU among the world's premier universities.

Advertisement

Vice-chancellor Prof Karamjit Singh urged the alumni to leverage their global networks, saying, "Let us collectively position GNDU in the league of renowned global universities." He emphasised that the success of alumni worldwide reflects the university's strength and called on them to mentor the next generation.

Advertisement

"Alumni abroad should facilitate tie-ups with foreign universities. This spirit is GNDU's true power," Prof Singh added. He highlighted ongoing efforts to introduce joint degree programmes and international partnerships to unlock new opportunities.

Advertisement

The GNDU vice-chancellor stressed upon the need to produce job creators, not just job seekers, while ensuring students embrace modernity alongside cultural and ethical values.

Chief guest Navdeep Singh Suri, a distinguished diplomat and GNDU alumnus, proposed establishing a "Think Tank" to address Amritsar's urban development, tourism and environmental challenges. "This university shaped my thoughts on India-Pakistan policy and development strategies. Amritsar holds a special place in my heart," Suri said.

Advertisement

He advocated harnessing the city's intellectual capital to enhance tourism, saying, "Every visitor deserves an improved, informative experience."

Dean, Alumni, Prof Atul Khanna said that the alumni are university's brand ambassadors and GNDU alumni occupy top positions in diverse fields in India and abroad. Prof Khanna urged the alumni to contribute to GNDU Alumni Society and mentioned that their donations will get tax benefits under section 80-G and that their contributions will be used for the growth of the university.

Alumni Association president Dr Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh announced the formation of three committees focusing on academic excellence, infrastructure and urban development. "It's time GNDU achieves the stature of Oxford," he said, adding that the panels would bridge the university with government and industry.

Two Outstanding Alumnus Awards was presented, the first one to Dr Sulhdev Singh Khinda, Managing Director of AGI, Infra Ltd, Jalandhar in the category of "Business and Commerce" and the second in the category of "Sciences" was given to Dr Manish Chopra, Senior Scientist at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai. The Association felicitated 35 distinguished alumni, who have made notable contributions in their fields. These distinguished alumni were from diverse fields such as armed forces, academicians, medicine, social sciences, economics, engineering, sports, industry, business and environment.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts