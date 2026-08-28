GNDU holds ‘Khelo India Samvaad’ to mark National Sports Day

The National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit of Guru Nanak Dev University organised a “Khelo India Samvaad” programme to mark National Sports Day 2026 under the Mera Yuva Bharat initiative of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

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The programme, held on the theme “Khel Ki Baat PM Ke Saath”, provided a meaningful platform for young participants to connect with the national vision of sports, fitness and youth-led nation-building. Following the virtual address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the university organised an interactive discussion and dialogue for students and NSS volunteers.

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Dr Kanwar Mandeep Singh, Director, Sports, Guru Nanak Dev University, was the chief guest. Addressing the gathering, he emphasised the importance of sports in developing discipline, leadership, team spirit and determination among young people. He encouraged students to participate actively in sports and contribute towards building a fit, healthy and strong India.

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On the occasion, international sportsperson and university fencing coach Jagmeet Kaur and national boxer Navroop Singh were felicitated for their achievements and contributions to the field of sports.

The programme also gave NSS volunteers and students an opportunity to discuss the development of India’s sports ecosystem, talent development, youth participation and the role of young people in advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047. The speakers also highlighted India’s aspiration to emerge as a leading sporting nation and its ambition to host the Olympic Games in 2036.