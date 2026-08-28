DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / GNDU holds ‘Khelo India Samvaad’ to mark National Sports Day

GNDU holds ‘Khelo India Samvaad’ to mark National Sports Day

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:18 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Guru Nanak Dev University
Advertisement

The National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit of Guru Nanak Dev University organised a “Khelo India Samvaad” programme to mark National Sports Day 2026 under the Mera Yuva Bharat initiative of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Advertisement

The programme, held on the theme “Khel Ki Baat PM Ke Saath”, provided a meaningful platform for young participants to connect with the national vision of sports, fitness and youth-led nation-building. Following the virtual address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the university organised an interactive discussion and dialogue for students and NSS volunteers.

Advertisement

Dr Kanwar Mandeep Singh, Director, Sports, Guru Nanak Dev University, was the chief guest. Addressing the gathering, he emphasised the importance of sports in developing discipline, leadership, team spirit and determination among young people. He encouraged students to participate actively in sports and contribute towards building a fit, healthy and strong India.

Advertisement

On the occasion, international sportsperson and university fencing coach Jagmeet Kaur and national boxer Navroop Singh were felicitated for their achievements and contributions to the field of sports.

The programme also gave NSS volunteers and students an opportunity to discuss the development of India’s sports ecosystem, talent development, youth participation and the role of young people in advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047. The speakers also highlighted India’s aspiration to emerge as a leading sporting nation and its ambition to host the Olympic Games in 2036.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts