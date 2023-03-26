GNDU holds seminar on app dev

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Directorate of Placement and Career Enhancement, GNDU, organised a seminar on ‘A Tour To Modern Application Development on AWS’. Amandeep Singh, Lead, AWS UG Punjab, was the main speaker on the occasion. Students from the IT background of Guru Nanak Dev University participated in the seminar. The seminar was informative as Amandeep Singh explained about Github, Programming, Programming Tools and Amazon Web Services (AWS) in depth. Dr Amit Chopra, Asstt Placement Officer stated that the department would keep on conducting such informative seminars and webinars in future.

AGC holds Women Empowerment Week

The Amritsar Group of Colleges (AGC), in order to cherish the contribution of women in society and other walks of life, celebrated the Women Empowerment Week from March 20 to 24. The faculty, staff and students from all the departments participated in social and literary events like Thank You Campaign, Gender Equality: Yellow Day for all AGCians, slogan writing, a session on prominent women personalities and Name the Dame. To further strengthen their participative urge, sports events such as a badminton tournament, a chess championship, a table tennis tournament and kho-kho were also organised during the week. AGC Director (Finance) Ragini Sharma graced the Women’s Week with her presence. She said such events help spread positivity and harmony among people in the organisation.

Workshop on investment awareness

The post-graduate Department of Economics, DAV College, in collaboration with the Innovation Council and the NSDL, organised a workshop on investment awareness. The resource-person was Dr Dilpreet Kaur from the NSDL and an assistant professor in University Business School, GNDU, Dr Amardeep Gupta, Principal and President, IIC, said the main objective of the workshop was to make the students aware about achieving their financial goals and to help them understand risks. Prof Anita Sekhri, HoD, and Dr Gurdas Singh, Administrator of the college, said the young generation is tech-savvy and therefore can use technology effectively to invest in diverse avenues and to secure a better future. Dr Dilpreet, in her discourse shared that investing is an effective way to put your money to work and potentially build wealth. She gave a detailed overview of various financial instruments like money market instruments, debt securities, equity securities, derivative instruments and foreign exchange instruments.

Annual Sports Meet at Global Group

The Global Group of Institutes organised Annual Sports Meet-2023 at its campus. Athletic contingents representing different departments participated in the events and exhibited their athletic acumen and skills on the tracks. Winners were awarded medals, certificates and trophies at the culmination of the Annual Sports Meet 2023. Chairman Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi who said that participation in such sporting activities is crucial for the students as they learn discipline, cooperation and team-spirit during such meets.

Tribal youth delegation visits GGSSS

A seven-day tribal youth exchange programme is being organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra, Amritsar Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India at Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology. The fifth day started with a visit where participants were taken to Government Girls Seniors secondary school and an interactive session was held. They visited the computer labs, they were also enlightened about Robotics and Garment Making. The participants were taken to different classes where a brief session was taken by the respective class in-charges in which they explained every facility provided in the class. Later, the participants were taken for an industrial visit to the Verka Milk Plant.