GNDU holds workshop with Austrian varsity on climate change, ecology

GNDU holds workshop with Austrian varsity on climate change, ecology

Vice-chancellor, Guru Nanak Dev University, Prof Karamjeet Singh has emphasised on the importance of international collaboration in tackling climate-related issues. The VC was inaugurating a five-day workshop on “Climate Change, Atmospheric Pollution and Environmental Degradation”, in collaboration with the Department...
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:32 AM Feb 21, 2025 IST
Guru Nanak Dev University
Vice-chancellor, Guru Nanak Dev University, Prof Karamjeet Singh has emphasised on the importance of international collaboration in tackling climate-related issues. The VC was inaugurating a five-day workshop on “Climate Change, Atmospheric Pollution and Environmental Degradation”, in collaboration with the Department of Geoinformatics, University of Salzburg, Austria.

“As we strive for ‘Sarbat da Bhala’, let us recognise that climate change is a pressing issue that affects us all. We must work together to mitigate its adverse impacts and create a more sustainable future for generations to come. This workshop is supported by the Erasmus programme of the European Union promoting student and staff mobility for capacity building in higher education,” he said.

Prof Amit Kauts, who has been appointed a representative to Eurasia-Pacific Uninet (EPU) to establish GNDU’s global prominence, said that experts from both institutions discussed the role of geoinformatics and remote sensing in environmental research, highlighting innovative solutions for sustainable development.

Visiting speaker Prof Shahnawaz, senior scientist, Department of Geoinformatics, University of Salzburg, Austria, emphasised on the significance of interdisciplinary approaches in understanding climate change and environmental management. Prof Shahnawaz is conducting a five-day interdisciplinary workshop enhancing the skills and expertise of the participants. He is sharing insights on cutting-edge geospatial technologies and their application in environmental monitoring and disaster mitigation strategies.

