GNDU inks pact with Delhi’s Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning & Design

In a push for urban planning and sustainable development in Punjab, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) has signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning and Design (COE-UPD), School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi (SPA-D) for collaborating in various areas of planning and design. Vice-Chancellor Prof Karamjeet Singh said, “The MoU reflects the vision of towards socio-economic development of the state and the nation by encouraging meaningful partnerships.”

The SPA-D is an Institution of National Importance under the SPA Act of Parliament 2014, Ministry of Education, Government of India. It has been identified as ‘Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning and Design’ by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). As per the Union Budget 2022-23, each COE-UPD is to be provided with endowment funds of Rs 250 crore for developing India specific knowledge in urban planning and design and to deliver certified training in these areas.

The MoU was signed by Prof KS Chahal, Registrar of the university, and Prof Virendra Kumar Paul, Director SPA-D and Team Leader COE-UPD, in the presence of Prof Harvinder Singh Saini, Dean, Academic Affairs, Prof Navdeep Singh Sodhi, Coordinator, University Industry Linkage Programme, and Dr Rawal Singh Aulakh, Assistant Professor, Department of Architecture.

Prof Chahal said, “The MoU is intended for facilitating and expediting project implementation in the state of Punjab. This collaboration will help in carrying out capacity building programs and enable undertaking research in the areas of urban planning and design.”

Prof Navdeep Singh Sodhi shared, “The COE-UPD SPA-D will extend support in organising activities such as training of government officials and public representatives. It will also contribute in providing a vibrant and responsible link between academia and industry.”