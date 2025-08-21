DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / GNDU inks pact with Delhi’s Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning & Design

GNDU inks pact with Delhi’s Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning & Design

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Aug 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In a push for urban planning and sustainable development in Punjab, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) has signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning and Design (COE-UPD), School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi (SPA-D) for collaborating in various areas of planning and design. Vice-Chancellor Prof Karamjeet Singh said, “The MoU reflects the vision of towards socio-economic development of the state and the nation by encouraging meaningful partnerships.”

Advertisement

The SPA-D is an Institution of National Importance under the SPA Act of Parliament 2014, Ministry of Education, Government of India. It has been identified as ‘Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning and Design’ by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). As per the Union Budget 2022-23, each COE-UPD is to be provided with endowment funds of Rs 250 crore for developing India specific knowledge in urban planning and design and to deliver certified training in these areas.

The MoU was signed by Prof KS Chahal, Registrar of the university, and Prof Virendra Kumar Paul, Director SPA-D and Team Leader COE-UPD, in the presence of Prof Harvinder Singh Saini, Dean, Academic Affairs, Prof Navdeep Singh Sodhi, Coordinator, University Industry Linkage Programme, and Dr Rawal Singh Aulakh, Assistant Professor, Department of Architecture.

Advertisement

Prof Chahal said, “The MoU is intended for facilitating and expediting project implementation in the state of Punjab. This collaboration will help in carrying out capacity building programs and enable undertaking research in the areas of urban planning and design.”

Prof Navdeep Singh Sodhi shared, “The COE-UPD SPA-D will extend support in organising activities such as training of government officials and public representatives. It will also contribute in providing a vibrant and responsible link between academia and industry.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts