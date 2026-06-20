GNDU inks pact with hospital to enhance clinical training for psychology students

Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bhatia Neuropsychiatric Hospital and De-Addiction Centre, Amritsar, to provide clinical training and internship opportunities for students enrolled in its Bachelor in Psychology (BPsy) programme and to strengthen mental health services through academic-clinical collaboration.

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The MoU was signed by Vice-Chancellor Prof Karamjeet Singh and Dr JPS Bhatia, Director of Bhatia Neuropsychiatric Hospital and De-Addiction Centre, during a ceremony held at the office of the Dean of Academic Affairs.

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Under the agreement, BPsy students will receive practical and clinical training at the hospital under the supervision of qualified psychiatrists and psychologists. The collaboration will offer hands-on experience in psychological assessment, counselling support, case observation, case formulation, psychoeducation, documentation and other mental health services within a professional clinical environment.

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The first cohort of BPsy students (2026–2030) will undertake compulsory internships and practical training during the seventh and eighth semesters of the programme. The training will be provided free of charge and conducted according to a mutually agreed schedule between the university and the hospital.

Dean Academic Affairs Prof (Dr) Harvinder Singh Saini described the partnership as a significant step towards strengthening professional education in psychology and providing students with meaningful clinical exposure.

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He said such collaborations help bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world mental health practice, equipping students with the practical skills required in the profession.

Dr Rupan Dhillon, Head of the Department of Psychology, said the MoU would create valuable experiential learning opportunities and contribute to the development of competent future mental health professionals.

The agreement will remain in force for five years and is expected to promote academic excellence, professional development and community engagement in the field of mental health.

Among those present at the signing ceremony were Registrar Prof KS Chahal, Dean Student Welfare Prof Satnam Singh Deol, Prof Vasudha Sambyal, Director of the Golden Jubilee Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, and other university officials.