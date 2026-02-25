GNDU lift inter-university cycling titles for men & women

Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) hosted the All India Inter-University Track Cycling (Men & Women) Championship 2025-26 at its velodrome from February 21 to 24, bringing together more than 40 teams from across the country in a vibrant display of sporting excellence.

The host institution delivered an outstanding performance, clinching the overall championship title in both sections. In the men's category, GNDU came first with 40 points, followed by Chandigarh University with 16 points, while Lovely Professional University finished third with 14 points. In the women's section, GNDU again dominated with 47 points. LPU, Phagwara was the runners-up with 12 points, and Chitkara University third.

Dr Kanwar Mandeep Singh, Director Sports, said that the four-day championship witnessed intense yet disciplined competition, with cyclists competing in a range of track events that tested speed, stamina and strategy.

Vice-chancellor Prof Karamjeet Singh lauded the university cyclists for their achievement. He reiterated that the university remains committed to nurturing sporting talent alongside academic excellence, adding that such national events strengthen both competitive spirit and institutional pride.