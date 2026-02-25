DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / GNDU lift inter-university cycling titles for men & women

GNDU lift inter-university cycling titles for men & women

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Feb 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The winning teams of Guru Nanak Dev University in cycling events. Tribune photograph
Advertisement

Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) hosted the All India Inter-University Track Cycling (Men & Women) Championship 2025-26 at its velodrome from February 21 to 24, bringing together more than 40 teams from across the country in a vibrant display of sporting excellence.

Advertisement

The host institution delivered an outstanding performance, clinching the overall championship title in both sections. In the men's category, GNDU came first with 40 points, followed by Chandigarh University with 16 points, while Lovely Professional University finished third with 14 points. In the women's section, GNDU again dominated with 47 points. LPU, Phagwara was the runners-up with 12 points, and Chitkara University third.

Advertisement

Dr Kanwar Mandeep Singh, Director Sports, said that the four-day championship witnessed intense yet disciplined competition, with cyclists competing in a range of track events that tested speed, stamina and strategy.

Advertisement

Vice-chancellor Prof Karamjeet Singh lauded the university cyclists for their achievement. He reiterated that the university remains committed to nurturing sporting talent alongside academic excellence, adding that such national events strengthen both competitive spirit and institutional pride.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts