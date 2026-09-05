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Home / Amritsar / GNDU, Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration discuss ways to strengthen public governance

GNDU, Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration discuss ways to strengthen public governance

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:47 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Group photo during the special gathering with Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Karamjit Singh, Mr. Balachander Iyer, Mr. Harish Nair, Prof. H.S. Saini, Dean Academic Affairs; Prof. Satnam Singh Deol, Dean Student Welfare; Prof. Ravinder Kumar, Professor In-charge (Public Relations); Prof. Vandana Bhalla, Director Research; Prof. P.K. Pati, Department of Biotechnology; Prof. Mandeep Kaur, University School of Financial Studies; Prof. Sandeep Sharma, Department of Computer Engineering and Technology and Dr. Swati Mehta, Punjab School of Economics.in Amritsar on Friday (news neha)
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Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) and the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration (MGSIPA), Chandigarh, discussed the possibilities of an academic-government partnership in public administration, capacity building of officials, professional training and the use of emerging technologies.

Head of the Leadership and Public Policy Centre at MGSIPA, Balachandra Iyer, IRPS (Retd), and Head of the Centre for Grassroots Democratic Governance, Harish Nair, IAS (Retd), visited Guru Nanak Dev University and held a special meeting with Vice-Chancellor Prof (Dr) Karamjit Singh.

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Prof Karamjit said the meeting focused on combining the university’s multidisciplinary academic expertise, research capacity and growing capabilities in emerging technologies with high-level training and capacity-building programmes for government officials.

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The visiting officials showed keen interest in the academic and research environment at Guru Nanak Dev University. They also discussed the possibilities of joint initiatives in public policy, governance and technology-based social development.

Prof Karamjit identified artificial intelligence and new technologies in agriculture, healthcare, education and rural development as important areas for joint cooperation. He said the two institutions could also develop programmes in e-governance, emerging technologies, civil services preparation and specialised professional training.

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The Vice-Chancellor said the proposed initiative could include joint curriculum development, specialised training modules, training programmes, research-based initiatives and capacity-building activities. He stressed that such programmes should remain practical and innovation-based and should respond to the changing needs of administration and society.

Iyer and Nair expressed keen interest in strengthening the academic-government partnership with Guru Nanak Dev University. They also expressed their willingness to take forward joint training programmes and other initiatives of mutual importance.

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