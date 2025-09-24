GNDU organises ideathon for aspiring entrepreneurs

The Golden Jubilee Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (GJCEI) at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) organised a one-day Ideathon where 15 shortlisted students from various departments pitched their ideas and prototypes before an expert jury.

The panel comprised Prof Pratap Kumar Pati, Head, Department of Biotechnology, GNDU; Dr Amandeep Singh, Associate Professor, Khalsa College of Pharmacy, Amritsar; Dr Kuldeep Singh, Assistant Professor, Department of Electronics, GNDU; and Dr Aparna Bhatia, Deputy Coordinator, GJCEI. The experts also offered guidance on improving the implementation and monetisation of ideas.

Jashanpreet Singh Dhigra (Physics, GNDU) clinched the first prize, Neelam (Law, GNDU) won second place, while Awadh (USFS, GNDU) and Armaan (Computer Engineering, GNDU) jointly secured third position.

Coordinator Dr Balwinder Singh said the Ideathon aimed to foster innovation among students and encouraged participants to submit formal proposals for incubation. The event was coordinated by Dr Harpreet Singh, GNDU.