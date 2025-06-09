DT
GNDU panel decides to declare results of all exams within 15 days

GNDU panel decides to declare results of all exams within 15 days

The initiative will instil confidence among students
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:27 AM Jun 09, 2025 IST
The GNDU complex in Amritsar.
Vice-chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Dr Karamjit Singh, conducted a meeting of the faculty-led committee and decided that keeping the interests of students in mind, the university administration will declare the results of all examinations within 15 days. The university has just concluded its main theory examination schedule and will be pacing up the result process to facilitate the students.

Dr Karamjit Singh said that the initiative will help the students in their academic and professional planning by providing timely results. “Post examinations, the students are busy planning for their jobs or higher education pursuits, for which results of their academic performance matter. We do not want them to be kept waiting due to delayed results, when it can be done quicker with some efforts from our side.”

The VC appealed to all the departments of the university to release the results within 15 days. He added that Guru Ramdas School of Planning has already declared the results of M.Tech Transport Planning Semester-4, M.Tech Urban Planning Semester-4, Bachelor of Planning Urban Semester- 6, M.Tech Transport Planning Semester-2, Bachelor of Planning Urban Semester-6 and M.Tech Urban Planning Semester-2 before the scheduled time.

Dr Karamjeet Singh said he was hopeful that other departments of the university will also work expeditiously in this direction. The initiative has not only instilled confidence among the students but has also highlighted the administrative efficiency of the university.


