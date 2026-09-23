GNDU pays tributes to ex-DC, writer Gurdev Brar

Gurdev Singh Brar, a former bureaucrat, distinguished Sikh writer and president of the Sikh Educational Society (SES), established in 1937, since 2004, died on September 17, following age-related health issues. Born in Faridkot, Punjab, Brar was a recipient of the ‘Punjab Rattan’ award for his contributions to the social and educational spheres, conferred by the All India Conference of Intellectuals, Delhi. He served as Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar during the turbulent period preceding Operation Bluestar in 1984.

Guru Nanak Dev University held a condolence meeting for Brar, attended by faculty members and staff. The gathering was held in the university’s Syndicate Room, where Vice-Chancellor Prof Karamjeet Singh recalled Brar’s contributions to administration and education.

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“He was an embodiment of the Sikh spirit of ‘Seva’ in the fields of education, sports and social work. A Sikh by heart and practice, Brar was a distinguished administrator and educationist who, as president of the Sikh Educational Society, played an important role in strengthening and promoting educational institutions and advancing the cause of quality education,” Prof Singh said.

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Brar had an illustrious career in the Indian Administrative Service and served as Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar in 1984. A scholar and prolific writer, he published extensively on issues concerning Punjab, drawing on his experience as a bureaucrat and his commitment to society.

An international-level hockey player, Brar also held various positions in organisations promoting the sport at national and international levels.

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Role during the events preceding Operation Bluestar

Brar’s tenure as Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar in the weeks immediately preceding Operation Bluestar in June 1984 has particular historical significance. Accounts of the period portray the civil administration as operating under mounting pressure as the security situation around the Golden Temple became increasingly militarised.

There are differing accounts of Brar’s role during this period. Several Sikh historical accounts state that, as Deputy Commissioner, he refused to give consent for any action inside the Golden Temple and was unwilling to endorse military intervention.

However, former bureaucrat Ramesh Inder Singh, who succeeded Brar as Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar, presents a different account in his book Turmoil in Punjab: Before and After Blue Star: An Insider’s Story. Singh, who was then the District Magistrate of Amritsar and later served as Chief Secretary of Punjab, describes Brar’s departure in the context of previously sanctioned leave and tensions within the administration.

At the same time, Singh’s account also documents Brar’s opposition to the manner in which security forces were operating in Amritsar during the period leading up to Operation Bluestar.