GNDU PhD scholar wins ‘Best Poster Award’

Shubham Sharma, a UGC-JRF PhD scholar from the Department of Biotechnology at Guru Nanak Dev University, has won the 'Best Poster Award' at the International Conference on Biotechnology for Sustainable Development and Circular Economy.

The conference was jointly organised by Siksha 'O' Anusandhan (Deemed to be University), Bhubaneswar, and the Biotech Research Society of India (BRSI).

Sharma received the award for his research poster titled, "Novel Strategies to Enhance Withanolide Content in Ashwagandha". His work focuses on innovative and sustainable methods to boost the production of pharmacologically important withanolides in Withania somnifera (Ashwagandha), a key medicinal plant in Ayurveda and modern phytopharmaceuticals. The research aligns with goals of sustainable bio-resource utilisation and value addition in medicinal plant biotechnology.

He is pursuing his PhD under the guidance of Prof Pratap Kumar Pati, Head of the Department of Biotechnology at GNDU. Prof Pati's research group is internationally recognised for its work in plant biotechnology, secondary metabolite engineering and sustainable agriculture.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Karamjeet Singh said, "This outstanding recognition at an international platform is a testament to the hard work, innovation and dedication of our scholars. Shubham Sharma's success reflects the high standards of research at GNDU and our commitment to advancing biotechnology for sustainable development. We are confident that he will continue to make significant contributions to S&T.”