DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / GNDU PhD scholar wins ‘Best Poster Award’

GNDU PhD scholar wins ‘Best Poster Award’

article_Author
Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Dec 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Shubham Sharma
Advertisement

Shubham Sharma, a UGC-JRF PhD scholar from the Department of Biotechnology at Guru Nanak Dev University, has won the 'Best Poster Award' at the International Conference on Biotechnology for Sustainable Development and Circular Economy.

Advertisement

The conference was jointly organised by Siksha 'O' Anusandhan (Deemed to be University), Bhubaneswar, and the Biotech Research Society of India (BRSI).

Advertisement

Sharma received the award for his research poster titled, "Novel Strategies to Enhance Withanolide Content in Ashwagandha". His work focuses on innovative and sustainable methods to boost the production of pharmacologically important withanolides in Withania somnifera (Ashwagandha), a key medicinal plant in Ayurveda and modern phytopharmaceuticals. The research aligns with goals of sustainable bio-resource utilisation and value addition in medicinal plant biotechnology.

Advertisement

He is pursuing his PhD under the guidance of Prof Pratap Kumar Pati, Head of the Department of Biotechnology at GNDU. Prof Pati's research group is internationally recognised for its work in plant biotechnology, secondary metabolite engineering and sustainable agriculture.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Karamjeet Singh said, "This outstanding recognition at an international platform is a testament to the hard work, innovation and dedication of our scholars. Shubham Sharma's success reflects the high standards of research at GNDU and our commitment to advancing biotechnology for sustainable development. We are confident that he will continue to make significant contributions to S&T.”

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts