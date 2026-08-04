GNDU pledges to build drug-free society

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed students and faculty, including Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), during the launch of the “Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan” on August 2, reaffirming the GNDU’s commitment to building a drug-free India.

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Around 400 students, faculty members, deans of various faculties, heads of teaching departments, officers and staff members participated in the online event.

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Prof Harvinder Singh Saini, Dean Academic Affairs, and Dr Karamjeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, while addressing the gathering, emphasised that students must remain cautious and stay away from drugs, as addiction can destroy the future of promising researchers, scholars, sports persons and young technocrats.

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During his address, PM Modi urged professors to lead the movement against drug abuse on campuses by creating awareness among students. He also encouraged educational institutions to support and motivate students, who have successfully undergone rehabilitation so that they can confidently reintegrate into mainstream academic life.

As part of the programme, a nukkad natak was presented by the National School of Drama (NSD), New Delhi, to create awareness among students about the harmful effects of drug abuse and its long-term consequences.

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Other than GNDU, the virtual event was also organised at 100 constituent, university, and affiliated colleges. The university contributed to the campaign by submitting 40,000 e-pledges by students and 3,000 e-pledges by faculty members against drug abuse.