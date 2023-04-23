GNDU prof elected as Institution of Engineers fellow

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 22

Dr Navdeep Singh Sodhi, Professor, Department of Food Science and Technology, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, has been elected as a fellow of the Institution of Engineers (India) in recognition of his contribution in the field of agriculture process engineering. Headquartered in Kolkata, the Institution of Engineers (India) is the largest professional body of engineers in India, and has been serving the engineering fraternity over the century. It is recognised as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India. Dr Sodhi is a former Head of Food Science and Technology Department and also a former Director of Internal Quality Assurance Cell of the University. He has about 25 years of experience in the academic field. He is a life member of the Association of Food Scientists and Technologists (India) and the Indian Society of Agricultural Engineers. He is also an Associate Editor of the Journal of Food Measurement and Characterisation – a Springer Nature Journal and Editorial Board member of Journal of Food Process Engineering – a Wiley-Blackwell Journal. He is a recipient of the prestigious Indian National Science Academy (INSA) Young Scientist Medal. He is also a recipient of internationally acclaimed JSPS (Japan Society for the Promotion of Science) Postdoctoral Fellowship for Foreign Researchers. Under the fellowship, he conducted advanced research work at the National Food Research Institute (NFRI) of Japan for two years. He was also selected for the award of BOYSCAST Fellowship by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India. Earlier, Dr Sodhi had served as a member of the advisory group constituted by the Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, for providing inputs for developing vision for Indian science. He was also awarded the Denmark Government’s DANIDA (Danish International Development Agency) Scholarship for pursuing a Master of Engineering degree at an international institute, namely the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT), Bangkok.

The objective of his research is to investigate food processing problems of importance by using fundamental principles of food physics.

