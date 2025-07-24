GNDU researcher’s work focuses on crime, its causes

Heena Sehgal, a postgraduate student of psychology at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), has conducted research exploring the psychological drivers of criminal behaviour, with a focused group at Amritsar Central Jail. Titled ‘Understanding Criminal Behaviour and the Psychology Behind Crime’, the study examines impulsivity, aggression and emotional dysregulation (inability to control emotional reactions) as key factors behind deviant actions.

Conducted under the guidance of Dr Mehak Arora, Assistant Professor, and supported by Dr Rupan Dhillon, Head of the Department, Heena said that this research highlights the critical need for mental health interventions in correctional facilities.

“The study involved 100 participants, 50 offenders convicted of crimes ranging from serious offences like murder, rape and drug trafficking to minor crimes such as theft and vandalism, and 50 non-offenders, all aged between 21 and 40 years. After regular interactions and documenting the results, it indicated that offenders display significantly higher levels of aggression, impulsivity and emotional dysregulation compared to non-offenders. Aggression, defined as hostile responses to perceived threats, and impulsivity, characterised by rash decision-making, was identified as pivotal contributors to criminal conduct. These findings reframe crime as a behavioural outcome of psychological dysfunction rather than a mere moral failing,” said Heena.

Why is the study crucial?

With rising crime rates and declining trust in social and legal system, Sehgal’s research advocates for structured mental health programmes in prisons, including anger management, impulse control training, and cognitive-behavioural therapy. In May this year, a report revealed acute shortage of counsellors and mental health professionals in rehabilitation and reformation system in Indian prisons.

“It calls for integrating trained counsellors, psychologists and psychiatrists into correctional systems to support offender rehabilitation and reduce recidivism, fostering safer communities,” she said. Heena Sehgal’s study hints towards a more compassionate and reformative criminal justice system, emphasising psychological interventions to address the root causes of crime.

The research was conducted in cooperation with Amritsar Central Jail authorities, including the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent, and prison staff, whose support provided critical insights into the psychological dynamics of correctional settings.