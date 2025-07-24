DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Amritsar / GNDU researcher’s work focuses on crime, its causes

GNDU researcher’s work focuses on crime, its causes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jul 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Researcher Heena Sehgal with a senior police official. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

Heena Sehgal, a postgraduate student of psychology at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), has conducted research exploring the psychological drivers of criminal behaviour, with a focused group at Amritsar Central Jail. Titled ‘Understanding Criminal Behaviour and the Psychology Behind Crime’, the study examines impulsivity, aggression and emotional dysregulation (inability to control emotional reactions) as key factors behind deviant actions.

Advertisement

Conducted under the guidance of Dr Mehak Arora, Assistant Professor, and supported by Dr Rupan Dhillon, Head of the Department, Heena said that this research highlights the critical need for mental health interventions in correctional facilities.

“The study involved 100 participants, 50 offenders convicted of crimes ranging from serious offences like murder, rape and drug trafficking to minor crimes such as theft and vandalism, and 50 non-offenders, all aged between 21 and 40 years. After regular interactions and documenting the results, it indicated that offenders display significantly higher levels of aggression, impulsivity and emotional dysregulation compared to non-offenders. Aggression, defined as hostile responses to perceived threats, and impulsivity, characterised by rash decision-making, was identified as pivotal contributors to criminal conduct. These findings reframe crime as a behavioural outcome of psychological dysfunction rather than a mere moral failing,” said Heena.

Advertisement

Why is the study crucial?

With rising crime rates and declining trust in social and legal system, Sehgal’s research advocates for structured mental health programmes in prisons, including anger management, impulse control training, and cognitive-behavioural therapy. In May this year, a report revealed acute shortage of counsellors and mental health professionals in rehabilitation and reformation system in Indian prisons.

Advertisement

“It calls for integrating trained counsellors, psychologists and psychiatrists into correctional systems to support offender rehabilitation and reduce recidivism, fostering safer communities,” she said. Heena Sehgal’s study hints towards a more compassionate and reformative criminal justice system, emphasising psychological interventions to address the root causes of crime.

The research was conducted in cooperation with Amritsar Central Jail authorities, including the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent, and prison staff, whose support provided critical insights into the psychological dynamics of correctional settings.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts