GNDU scholar represents country at international symposium in China

Karanvir Singh, a PhD research scholar at the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), represented India at the prestigious 26th Tetrahedron Symposium 2026 held in Shenzhen, China.

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The symposium, organised by Elsevier, brought together leading scientists, researchers and academicians from around the world to discuss recent advances in medicinal chemistry and related fields. The event provided participants with an opportunity to interact with eminent researchers, exchange scientific ideas and gain exposure to the latest developments in medicinal chemistry and drug discovery.

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During the symposium, Karanvir presented a research poster titled “Design, Synthesis, and Biological Evaluation of Triazole-Linked Lignan-Monoterpenoid-Based Hybrid Molecules as Xanthine Oxidase Inhibitors with Potent in Vivo Efficacy.” The study attracted considerable interest from international delegates and highlighted ongoing efforts to develop novel therapeutic agents for the treatment of hyperuricaemia and related disorders.

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Hyperuricaemia, characterised by elevated levels of uric acid in the blood, has emerged as a significant global health concern. Uric acid is the final product of purine metabolism in humans, and persistently high levels can lead to gout, kidney dysfunction, cardiovascular complications and metabolic disorders.

Explaining the significance of the research, Karanvir said, “Xanthine oxidase, a key enzyme involved in uric acid production, has become an important therapeutic target for the treatment of these conditions.”

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The research was carried out under the supervision of Prof Preet Mohinder Singh Bedi, whose laboratory has been actively engaged in the design and development of novel bioactive molecules aimed at regulating uric acid levels through xanthine oxidase inhibition. Prof Bedi’s research group focuses on innovative molecular hybrids and natural product-inspired scaffolds to identify safer and more effective therapeutic candidates with enhanced biological efficacy.

Karanvir’s participation in the international event was supported by the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), Government of India, through its International Travel Support Scheme, which promotes global scientific collaboration and encourages young researchers to participate in international academic forums.