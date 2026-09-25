GNDU seeks stronger industry ties to nurture talent

Guru Nanak Dev University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Karamjeet Singh has called for a sustained and structured partnership with industry to strengthen talent development, promote applied research and develop practical solutions to real-world business challenges.

Addressing members of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Amritsar Zone during its second Zonal Council meeting in Amritsar, Prof. Singh said universities and industry must move beyond conventional recruitment and funding relationships towards deeper collaboration in education, research and innovation. Prof. Samir K. Srivastava, Director, IIM Amritsar, also participated in the interaction.

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Prof. Singh urged industry to become an active partner in preparing students for the changing requirements of the workplace by providing mentors, internships, live projects and inputs into academic curricula. At the same time, he said GNDU could leverage its faculty expertise, laboratories and research teams to address practical challenges faced by businesses, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

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“Don’t just employ our graduates. Help us educate them. Don’t just fund our research. Give us problems worth solving,” Prof Karamjeet Singh said.

He proposed that CII members identify specific challenges faced by their businesses that could be taken up jointly by GNDU faculty and students.

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“Businesses can offer mentors, internships, live projects and input into academic curricula. GNDU, in turn, could bring its faculty expertise, laboratories and research teams to bear on practical challenges faced by companies, particularly MSMEs.”

Potential areas of collaboration identified during the interaction included artificial intelligence, analytics and emerging digital technologies, advanced manufacturing, agriculture, food processing, healthcare, textiles, supply chains, sustainability, tourism, entrepreneurship and technology adoption.

Proposed council

To provide continuity to the partnership, Prof. Singh proposed the establishment of a GNDU-CII Industry-Academia Council, with quarterly meetings and a structured mechanism for sharing industry challenges, internship opportunities, mentors and potential collaborative projects.

The proposed framework could also include sponsored research, industry chairs, shared laboratories, scholarships and an annual Industry-University Day.

Prof. Singh called for the initiative to begin during 2026-27 with concrete projects, industry mentors and internship opportunities.

CII Amritsar Zone Chairman Kapil Mehra stressed the need for closer industry-academia collaboration to support regional development.

A key proposal discussed during the meeting was the creation of an Industry Problem Bank, through which businesses could list specific operational, technological or strategic challenges. GNDU faculty and students could then work on these problems through projects, research, consultancy and experiential learning.

The interaction also explored greater industry participation in academic programmes through Professors of Practice, specialised training and industry-oriented skill development.

All stakeholders reflected on CII Amritsar’s commitment to strengthening the connect between industry, academia and other stakeholders, with a focus on talent development, industry-ready skills, applied research, innovation and new opportunities for economic growth in Amritsar and the region.