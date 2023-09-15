GNDU signs MoU with school to train faculty for CSWN

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 14

The School of Education, GNDU, signed an MoU with SL Bhawan and Ashray to further improve the quality of teachers for Children with Special Needs (CSWN).

Prof (Dr) Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor, informed that the MoU was signed with the aim of giving training for preparing teachers for children with multiple disabilities. Avinash Mohindru, Chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, SL Public School/Ashray, Amritsar, signed the MoU on behalf of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, SL Public School/Ashray, Amritsar, and Prof (Dr) Amit Kauts, Head, Department of Education, on behalf of Department of Education, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, in the presence of Prof (Dr) Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor, Prof (Dr) S S Behal, Dean Academic Affairs.

The MoU will provide sufficient scope for mutual cooperation and engagement for the benefits of children with disabilities and to address the needs of special children, especially those experiencing multiple disabilities. Internship of the students enrolled in B Ed Special Education (Multiple Disabilities) at SL Bhawan’s School will provide opportunities to work with special children admitted in Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, SL Public School/Ashray, Amritsar, and will provide research-based academic, social-emotional and behavioural supports to facilitate seamless transitions for children with special needs.

#Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU