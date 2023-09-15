GNDU signs MoU with school to train faculty for CSWN

Amritsar, September 14
The School of Education, GNDU, signed an MoU with SL Bhawan and Ashray to further improve the quality of teachers for Children with Special Needs (CSWN).
Prof (Dr) Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor, informed that the MoU was signed with the aim of giving training for preparing teachers for children with multiple disabilities. Avinash Mohindru, Chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, SL Public School/Ashray, Amritsar, signed the MoU on behalf of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, SL Public School/Ashray, Amritsar, and Prof (Dr) Amit Kauts, Head, Department of Education, on behalf of Department of Education, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, in the presence of Prof (Dr) Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor, Prof (Dr) S S Behal, Dean Academic Affairs.
The MoU will provide sufficient scope for mutual cooperation and engagement for the benefits of children with disabilities and to address the needs of special children, especially those experiencing multiple disabilities. Internship of the students enrolled in B Ed Special Education (Multiple Disabilities) at SL Bhawan’s School will provide opportunities to work with special children admitted in Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, SL Public School/Ashray, Amritsar, and will provide research-based academic, social-emotional and behavioural supports to facilitate seamless transitions for children with special needs.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Section 144 imposed in Nuh as Congress MLA Mamman Khan to be produced in court
The Haryana police had arrested Mamman Khan in connection wi...
Another Nipah case found in Kerala's Kozhikode
With this, the total number of Nipah cases in Kozhikode has ...
5 killed as jeep collides with truck in Andhra Pradesh’s Annamaya
11 people injured
Princess Diana's sheep sweater fetches over Rs 9 crore at auction
The auction house had estimated the value of the sweater at ...