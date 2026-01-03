GNDU staff form platform to pursue agenda

In a first, the Teaching Association, Non-Teaching Association and Officers Association of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) have announced that they will come together on a common platform to foster mutual cooperation. At a key meeting, presidents of the three associations agreed to form a joint platform to take up major issues concerning the university and its employees.

Advertisement

Dr Balwinder Singh, president of the Teaching Association; Hardeep Singh Nagra, president of the Non-Teaching Association; and Manpreet Singh, president of the Officers Association, said a consensus had been reached on forming a coordination committee. Under this committee, all matters related to the teaching, non-teaching and officer cadres will be addressed jointly.

Advertisement

The three presidents said a united struggle would be waged under one banner to press for pending dues, implementation of the pay commission recommendations, dearness allowance (DA) and other legitimate demands.

Advertisement

Dr Balwinder Singh said the university was already grappling with a financial crunch, which had been exacerbated by the state government withholding Rs 33 crore grant due for the past four months. Employees are yet to receive their DA and other rightful benefits, an issue that was discussed in detail during the meeting. The three associations threatened to launch a joint agitation if their demands were not met by government.