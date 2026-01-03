DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / GNDU staff form platform to pursue agenda

GNDU staff form platform to pursue agenda

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jan 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In a first, the Teaching Association, Non-Teaching Association and Officers Association of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) have announced that they will come together on a common platform to foster mutual cooperation. At a key meeting, presidents of the three associations agreed to form a joint platform to take up major issues concerning the university and its employees.

Advertisement

Dr Balwinder Singh, president of the Teaching Association; Hardeep Singh Nagra, president of the Non-Teaching Association; and Manpreet Singh, president of the Officers Association, said a consensus had been reached on forming a coordination committee. Under this committee, all matters related to the teaching, non-teaching and officer cadres will be addressed jointly.

Advertisement

The three presidents said a united struggle would be waged under one banner to press for pending dues, implementation of the pay commission recommendations, dearness allowance (DA) and other legitimate demands.

Advertisement

Dr Balwinder Singh said the university was already grappling with a financial crunch, which had been exacerbated by the state government withholding Rs 33 crore grant due for the past four months. Employees are yet to receive their DA and other rightful benefits, an issue that was discussed in detail during the meeting. The three associations threatened to launch a joint agitation if their demands were not met by government.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts