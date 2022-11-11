GNDU staff hold meeting

Amritsar, November 10
The first general body meeting for 2022-23 session of Non-Teaching Employees Association of GNDU was held. President Hardeep Singh Nagra, seeking cooperation from the GNDU administration and officers, said the association believed in safeguarding the rights and privileges of non-teaching staff.
President Officers Association Balveer Singh Garcha and secretary Manpreet Singh also assured to provide every kind of support to the new association and appealed to the non-teaching staff to have faith and trust in the new association.
