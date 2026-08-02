GNDU students block gates, raise slogans over ban on entry of four-wheelers

Students of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) objected to the authorities’ move to ban four-wheelers on the campus.

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They said the ban was implemented without any prior notice, adding that walking from one block to another on the 500-acre campus won’t be easy.

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Protesters blocked university gates, raised slogans against the administration, and argued that the new rules created financial burdens and unfair commuting hurdles for students.

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“We understand that the university has banned the movement of four-wheelers on the campus as a security measure. But implementing these orders without ensuring how students will commute is illogical and problematic. The university had previously bought battery-operated carts and e-rickshaws for intra-university commute. But those were hardly put to any use,” said Jugraj Singh Majhail, president, United Sikh Student federation, a student-led organisation at GNDU.

A delegation of students also submitted a letter to Dean, Student Welfare, Satnam Singh Deol seeking battery-operated carts for students. Responding to the demand of students, the Dean said, “There are two battery-operated vehicles and four more will be added.”