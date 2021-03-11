GNDU students give new life to old denims

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 16

Sticking to the theme of sustainable development and making use of traditional craftsmanship of the country, students of the Department of Apparel and Textile Technology (DATT) decided to celebrate the Independence Day by putting forth an idea of conserving the environment by upcycling waste denim products.

To mark the 75 years of Independence, students of the department created 75 products out of old denim jeans that they had collected from their friends, family and peers.

Students of MSc (Apparel and Textiles) and BTech (Textile Processing Technology) upcycled old pairs of jeans into chic grocery bags, hand bags, flip flops, water bottle bags, quilts, purses, pillows, aprons, pot holders, placemats, belts, bins, wall hangings, slippers, earrings, hair bands etc. The students put their creativity, innovation and hard work into unique, sustainable, trendy and handmade products.

Dr Sachin Kumar Godara, Assistant Professor of the department, who mentored the project, said the main aim of upcycling pairs of jeans/old clothes was to create environmental awareness among the masses and development of products truly sustainable, fashionable, innovative and affordable.

“The idea of the upcycling approach to textile products can also create new job opportunities and entrepreneurs from creative and innovative young minds. The Government of India has taken an initiative to ban single-use plastic. We wanted to do something on the line of the theme in our bid to celebrate the Independence Day,” he said.

Dr Sukhprit Singh, head of the department, said the bags created from jeans could be used to carry daily grocery items, vegetables, fruits and milk products. “These bags are easily washable, handy as well as trendy so that even youngsters don’t hesitate in carrying these bags. The use of these bags and other upcycled products is a sustainable approach and has minimal impact on the environment to make the Indian government’s mission successful and make this Independence Day memorable for GNDU by helping remove single-use plastic,” he added.

The products made out of old denim jeans will be distributed among the university residents and students.

He said, “Upcycling, a concept of adding value to old or used products, does not reduce the value of product being used as compared to recycling. The team will now work on more such ideas on upcycling fabrics that have longer shelf life and multiple use approach.”

#Environment