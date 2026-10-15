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Home / Amritsar / GNDU students join chorus, call for accountability

GNDU students join chorus, call for accountability

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Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:39 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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GNDU students burn an effigy of the state government on the campus in Amritsar on Wednesday.
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Angered over the brutal daylight murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh “Jhota”, students of the Sath organisation rallied at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU).

Carrying banners and raising slogans against the prevailing law-and-order failure in the state, students sought justice and action against the perpetrators.

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Banners with names of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, Sandeep Singh Sandhu, alias Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambia, the Kannada icon who was brutally killed in an attack in 2022, and Jhota were seen all across the campus.

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“These killings expose the rule of terror that is happening in the state, in an attempt to instill hopelessness among people, especially the youth,” said Jujjhar Singh, founder member of Sath and a PhD scholar from GNDU’s School of Mass Communication.

The student body condemned the administration and called for immediate accountability. They joined the broader statewide demands initiated by the Joint Action Committee for Jhota, insting on a CBI investigation into the murder and resignation of CM Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav. The GNDU will also remain closed on October 15, joining the bandh call given by various organisations against the killing of Jhota.

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Parvinder Singh Jhota, a prominent anti-drug crusader based in Mansa, was shot three times and killed on Tuesday (October 13).

The attack occurred in broad daylight after Jhota confronted a local medical store owner regarding the alleged illicit sale of banned narcotics.

The incident has triggered massive political outrage, with opposition parties criticising the ruling government for failing to protect frontline anti-drug activists.

In the city, farmer groups, social, religious, Nihang organisations as well as political parties joined protests, accusing the state government and police administration of failing to curb the drug trade and protect activists.

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