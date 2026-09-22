GNDU takes robotics lessons to govt schools in Amritsar

More than 2,000 students from 20 government schools in Amritsar got hands-on experience with ground robots, learning how unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) are designed, assembled and tested.

The training sessions were part of an outreach initiative by the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), in collaboration with the Golden Jubilee Centre of Entrepreneurship and Innovation (GJCEI), under Rashtriya Ucchtar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA 2.0). The programme aims to take emerging technology beyond university classrooms and encourage schoolchildren to explore science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

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Rather than watch a demonstration, students took part in the process. They learnt about the components of a ground robot, helped assemble the vehicles and tested how they worked. The exercise showed how classroom concepts such as mechanics, electronics, programming and automation come together to create a working machine.

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One recent session was held at Government Senior Secondary School, Kot Khalsa, where students of classes 9 to 12 worked with ground robots.

Faculty members of the Mechanical Engineering Department conducted the sessions, assisted by students of BTech Mechanical Engineering, BTech Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Engineering and MTech AI & Robotics Engineering.

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“The sessions also introduced students to the wider technology ecosystem, including artificial intelligence, robotics, drones, unmanned aerial vehicles and software development. For students who may have had limited opportunities for practical exposure to such technologies, the programme provided an opportunity to interact directly with robotic systems and understand their applications,” said Dr Harminder Singh, head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, GNDU.

The initiative comes at a time when robotics and AI are rapidly transforming the nature of work and creating new avenues for education and employment.

Dr Vasudha Sambyal, coordinator of GJCEI, said the outreach would help bridge the gap between school education and higher technical learning while nurturing curiosity, scientific temperament and innovation among young students.

“For the participating children, however, the experience was perhaps simpler: an opportunity to build a robot, make it move and discover that engineering is not just something to read about—it is something they can actually create,” she said.