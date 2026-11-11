GNDU to boost academic ties with BARC for research

Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, organised a seminar on career prospects in the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) to familiarise students with opportunities in scientific research and technology.

Organised by the Directorate of Placement and Career Enhancement under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Prof Karamjeet Singh, the seminar featured BARC scientists Dr Dimple Dutta, Scientific Officer-H, and Dr Ranita Basu, Scientific Officer-F, from Mumbai.

During the visit, GNDU Dean Academic Affairs Dr Harvinder Singh Saini interacted with the scientists to explore possibilities for academic collaboration and stronger institutional ties between the university and BARC.

The scientists briefed students from engineering, sciences and life sciences streams on career and research opportunities at DAE and BARC. They also explained various programmes, including the OCES, DGFS, DDFS and Junior Research Fellowship.

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A key highlight was the BARC-established Nodal Calibration Centre on the GNDU campus, one of only four such centres in the country.

Registrar Dr K S Chahal emphasised the importance of linking university education with national research institutions and said GNDU graduates had the potential to contribute to India’s scientific and technological advancement.

The initiative reflects the university’s efforts to strengthen institutional partnerships, expand research exposure and create opportunities for students to engage with leading scientific organisations.