GNDU to digitise Nanak Singh’s literary works

The fourth Nanak Singh Memorial Lecture was organised today at the Senate Hall of Guru Nanak Dev University in collaboration with the Nanak Singh Literary Foundation. Vice-Chancellor Karamjeet Singh, diplomat-author and grandson of novelist Nanak Singh, Navdeep Suri, were among the key speakers as keynote address was delivered by noted sociologist Dr Harvinder Singh Bhatti of Punjabi University, Patiala.

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Nanak Singh, an eminent novelist, was among the first writers to popularise the novel as a literary form in Punjabi. At a time when poetry dominated, he helped establish prose fiction as a powerful medium. He lived through several monumental historic events that changed the trajectory of Indian nationalist movement, including being a witness to Jallianwala Bagh massacre, which deeply impacted his writings.

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The V-C said the writings of Nanak Singh not only represent remarkable literary achievements but also reflect the profound social and cultural transformations within Punjabi society. He noted that the novelist’s works have consistently inspired readers to think critically, develop understanding and cultivate social awareness. As part of making Nanak Singh’s acclaimed works accessible, Prof Singh announced that the university would soon undertake the digitalisation of Nanak Singh’s literary works to make them accessible to readers across the world. He added that a dedicated website related to the life and works of Nanak Singh would also be developed under the university’s domain.

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Navdeep Suri, Secretary of the Nanak Singh Literary Foundation, said the primary objective of the foundation is to preserve Nanak Singh’s literary legacy.

Dr Harvinder Singh Bhatti, sociologist, Punjabi University, Patiala, presented a critical analysis of the social aesthetics and prevailing social evils depicted in Nanak Singh’s novels. “Nanak Singh was not merely a storyteller but a keen observer of society whose writings strengthened the reformist movement. The novelist stood for the ideals of shared Punjabi identity and a secular social order,” he said.

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Coordinator of the Nanak Singh Centre, at GNDU, Harinder Kaur Soha , said that the centre is committed to identifying and compiling writings related to Nanak Singh. The book “Nanak Singh Di Galpkari: Khoj-Drishti,” edited by Sohal and based on research on Nanak Singh’s novels, was also released.