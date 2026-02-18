DT
Home / Amritsar / GNDU to launch AI-based Punjabi learning programme

GNDU to launch AI-based Punjabi learning programme

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Feb 18, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
GNDU VC Prof Karamjeet Singh addressing the media in Amritsar on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Vishal Kumar
Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) will soon launch an Artificial Intelligence-based programme for Punjabi language education. Vice-chancellor of the university, Prof Karamjit Singh, while addressing a press conference held ahead of the three-day "World Punjabi Conference" being organised at the university from February 20 to 22, shared that a blueprint is being made to partner with world-class universities to connect students with futuristic technology and strengthen Punjabi language on the global digital platform. The aim of this is to impart Punjabi language education to Punjabis living all over the world, he said.

Under this, work is underway on sponsorship of IT and AI labs with the participation of NRI community, international certificate courses and scholarships for students. Prof Karamjit Singh said that under the theme of "Punjabi First", there is a plan to convert academic theses into Punjabi with the help of AI and spread knowledge among the common people. Along with this, official sources related to the history of the Gurus and Punjabi heritage will be collected and brought to the digital platform, for which a special AI team will be formed.

The vice-chancellor also announced that in the near future, dual certificate courses will be started for students in collaboration with foreign universities, in which 30 to 40 students will be given scholarships. This will provide new opportunities for the youth of Punjab to learn world-class technology.

The main theme of this three-day "World Punjabi Conference", being organised with the aim of exploring the future prospects of Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat in the context of AI has been kept as "Role of Artificial Intelligence in the field of Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat". Conference coordinator Dr Manjinder Singh, said that systematic development, promotion and dissemination of Punjabi language, literature and culture are among the main objectives of Guru Nanak Dev University.

The conference will host eminent Sikh personalities, including Sant Baba Mahendra Singh UK Wale (Head, Guru Nanak Nishkam Sewak Jatha), Sardara Singh Johal (Padma Bhushan awardee), Surinderpal Singh Ubrai (famous social worker), Charanjit Singh Bath (famous businessman and social worker), Ranjit Singh (famous businessman and social worker), Savinderpal Singh (Gur Ghar de Tahli), Kanwarpal Singh Suri (NASA scientist) and Baldev Kang, global entrepreneur.

