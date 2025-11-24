GNDU to observe its 56th Foundation Day today

On the eve of its 56th Foundation Day, the management of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) decided to dedicate a host of programmes to be held on its campus on Monday to the 350th year of Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom.

The decision was taken by vice-chancellor Prof Karamjeet Singh here on Sunday to commemorate the historic moment when the world observes his martyrdom.

"Punjab's youth today stands at a difficult crossroad, marked by the challenges of unemployment, substance abuse and a desperate urge to migrate abroad. In this climate, GNDU has chosen to embody Guru Sahib's ideal of fearlessness through strong academic initiatives and future-oriented programmes," the VC said.

GNDU ranks 11th among government universities in India and has attained an impressive H-index of 173. These milestones signify not only academic excellence but the continuity of Guru Nanak's message of integrity, hard work and enlightened service.

One of the university's most groundbreaking achievements is the proposed establishment of its offshore campus in California-a rare initiative taken by a public university in India. The creation of Rs 3 crore endowed Chair in Sikh Studies further strengthens GNDU's global academic footprint.

The university is organising a seminar to prepare a comprehensive document which will include detailed suggestions and strategies to control future floods in Punjab and to improve the deteriorating water table level and it will be sent to the state and Central governments.

The 56th Foundation Day celebrations on November 24 will feature reflections by Dr Brijpal Singh (former faculty at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie), Dr Kehar Singh (renowned Punjabi literary scholar) and Supritpal Singh (Indonesia).

Their insights will address the relevance of Guru Tegh Bahadur's teachings in the modern world, the challenges facing higher education and the expanding global role of Punjabis.

Additionally, the event will be enriched with Gurbani Kirtan, an art exhibition and folk performances, offering the younger generation an immersive experience of Punjab's spiritual and cultural heritage.