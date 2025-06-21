DT
Home / Amritsar / GNDU to redesign Fountain Chowk to revere Nanak

GNDU to redesign Fountain Chowk to revere Nanak

Structure will be inspired by the re-emergence of first Sikh Guru from Bein, VC says varsity will adopt his teachings in higher education
Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 08:59 AM Jun 21, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The Fountain Chowk, the central access point of university, will be redeveloped depicting Guru Nanak’s re-emergence from Kali Bein. This important episide from Guru Nanak’s spiritual journey will soon be turned into an architectural marvel. Photo: Vishal Kumar
It was sometime in 1499 that Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru, took a dip in Bein river (now known as Kali Bein), as his daily ritual, only to disappear and re-appear three days later. When he did, Guru Nanak Dev gave the world the concept of ‘Ik Onkar’ (universality). It is tragic though, how the rivulet that is historically considered as the site of Guru Nanak’s spiritual awakening, has now turned ‘kali’ (black) due to industrial effluents and water pollutants. However, that is not the subject here.

The significant episode from Guru Nanak Dev’s udasis (spiritual journey) is soon to be turned into an architectural marvel by Guru Nanak Dev University. Vice-chancellor Prof Karamjeet Singh has for long emphasised that the university will adopt the principles of Guru Nanak Dev’s teachings into higher education, for which the university has also established the Guru Nanak Chair. Now, the university is planning a project to re-design and re-develop the Fountain Chowk, the focal point of university’s landscape into a structure inspired by the re-emergence of Guru Nanak Dev from Bein.

The VC recently announced that a rose garden will be established in the courtyard of Guru Nanak Dev University’s administrative block while the Fountain Chowk will be re-designed keeping in view the philosophy of Guru Nanak’s teachings.

“The project is very important to us and everything is currently in the planning phase, nothing is final though. The incident is significant as it gave the world the core principle of Sikhism, ‘Ik Onkar’. At the time, society was divided into castes and religion. Guru Nanak Dev, after emerging from Bein river, said there is no division and gave the principle of universal brotherhood,” shared VC Prof Karamjeet Singh. The idea behind the project, too, is to unite the community and the world through education and knowledge.

The university is currently in talks with several architecture firms, both Indian and foreign, for the design and aesthetics of the project. Meanwhile, marking the 350th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, he said that the university has committed to organising at least 350 events across its main campus and affiliated colleges by December this year. These events aim to honour the Guru’s legacy through academic, cultural and social engagement.

