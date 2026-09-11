DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / GNDU unveils 13-point action plan to celebrate Amritsar’s 450th anniversary

GNDU unveils 13-point action plan to celebrate Amritsar’s 450th anniversary

Global conclave, documentary, vision document among key initiatives

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:53 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Year-long initiative to bring together scholars, experts and artists at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar.
Advertisement

Guru Nanak Dev University has unveiled a comprehensive 13-point action plan to mark Amritsar’s 450th anniversary in 2027, positioning the milestone not merely as a celebration of the city’s glorious past but as an opportunity to understand its present and collectively envision its future.

The year-long initiative will bring together scholars, citizens, institutions, experts, artists, students and members of the global Punjabi and Sikh diaspora. Vice-Chancellor of GNDU Prof Karamjeet Singh said the initiative would be guided by the theme: “Remembering the Past, Understanding the Present, Imagining the Future.”

Advertisement

“Amritsar is much more than a geographical space. It carries a universal message rooted in spirituality, sewa, human dignity, coexistence and Sarbat da Bhala. The 450th anniversary gives us an opportunity not only to celebrate what Amritsar has given to the world, but also to ask what kind of Amritsar we want to create for coming generations,” he said.

Advertisement

Announcing the 13-point action plan, Prof Singh said an Amritsar 450 Global Conclave would be held at the beginning of the year, with a vision document titled Amritsar 2052 to be released by university stakeholders.

“We will also produce a documentary, Amritsar: A City for the World, and undertake an oral history project documenting the testimonies of ‘450 Voices of Amritsar’. Several cultural heritage programmes, light-and-sound shows and literary exhibitions will also be organised to highlight the city’s heritage and cultural experiences,” he said.

Advertisement

The university will also host Global Amritsar Dialogues to facilitate ideas and conversations that connect the city’s past with its future.

The series will culminate in an Amritsar Declaration containing policy suggestions for the overall development of the city.

At the heart of the programme will be the Amritsar 450 Global Conclave, a three-day international gathering at GNDU involving around 20-25 eminent national and international scholars, Sikh thinkers, historians, urban planners, environmental experts, economists, cultural personalities, administrators, entrepreneurs and diaspora representatives.

“The deliberations will range from spirituality and heritage to the environment, urban development, economy, tourism, crafts, diaspora and Amritsar’s global identity,” Prof Singh said.

For the proposed vision document, six expert groups will examine spiritual and heritage conservation; green and sustainable development; urban planning and mobility; economy, tourism and entrepreneurship; culture, education and Punjabi language; and Amritsar’s global and diaspora connections.

Prof Singh said the university would also produce a 45-60-minute documentary tracing the city’s journey from its founding through its transformation, Partition and resilience to its contemporary challenges and future aspirations.

Punjabi and English versions, along with subtitles, are proposed. The documentary would be screened through universities, Indian missions, diaspora institutions, cultural festivals and digital platforms. It would also be adapted into short films, podcasts and digital stories.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts