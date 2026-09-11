GNDU unveils 13-point action plan to celebrate Amritsar’s 450th anniversary

Guru Nanak Dev University has unveiled a comprehensive 13-point action plan to mark Amritsar’s 450th anniversary in 2027, positioning the milestone not merely as a celebration of the city’s glorious past but as an opportunity to understand its present and collectively envision its future.

The year-long initiative will bring together scholars, citizens, institutions, experts, artists, students and members of the global Punjabi and Sikh diaspora. Vice-Chancellor of GNDU Prof Karamjeet Singh said the initiative would be guided by the theme: “Remembering the Past, Understanding the Present, Imagining the Future.”

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“Amritsar is much more than a geographical space. It carries a universal message rooted in spirituality, sewa, human dignity, coexistence and Sarbat da Bhala. The 450th anniversary gives us an opportunity not only to celebrate what Amritsar has given to the world, but also to ask what kind of Amritsar we want to create for coming generations,” he said.

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Announcing the 13-point action plan, Prof Singh said an Amritsar 450 Global Conclave would be held at the beginning of the year, with a vision document titled Amritsar 2052 to be released by university stakeholders.

“We will also produce a documentary, Amritsar: A City for the World, and undertake an oral history project documenting the testimonies of ‘450 Voices of Amritsar’. Several cultural heritage programmes, light-and-sound shows and literary exhibitions will also be organised to highlight the city’s heritage and cultural experiences,” he said.

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The university will also host Global Amritsar Dialogues to facilitate ideas and conversations that connect the city’s past with its future.

The series will culminate in an Amritsar Declaration containing policy suggestions for the overall development of the city.

At the heart of the programme will be the Amritsar 450 Global Conclave, a three-day international gathering at GNDU involving around 20-25 eminent national and international scholars, Sikh thinkers, historians, urban planners, environmental experts, economists, cultural personalities, administrators, entrepreneurs and diaspora representatives.

“The deliberations will range from spirituality and heritage to the environment, urban development, economy, tourism, crafts, diaspora and Amritsar’s global identity,” Prof Singh said.

For the proposed vision document, six expert groups will examine spiritual and heritage conservation; green and sustainable development; urban planning and mobility; economy, tourism and entrepreneurship; culture, education and Punjabi language; and Amritsar’s global and diaspora connections.

Prof Singh said the university would also produce a 45-60-minute documentary tracing the city’s journey from its founding through its transformation, Partition and resilience to its contemporary challenges and future aspirations.

Punjabi and English versions, along with subtitles, are proposed. The documentary would be screened through universities, Indian missions, diaspora institutions, cultural festivals and digital platforms. It would also be adapted into short films, podcasts and digital stories.