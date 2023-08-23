GNDU urges affiliated colleges to get accredited by NAAC

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 22

A meeting of the Development Council of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) was held today. The meeting was chaired by Prof Sarabjot Singh Behl, Dean, Academic Affairs, and the agenda was presented by Dr Shalini Behl, Dean, College Development Council.

Dr Shalini Behl addressed pivotal issues concerning the affiliated colleges. Issues relating to college education were also discussed, including NAAC accreditation. All affiliated colleges were urged to undergo accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). “The meeting was convened to discuss crucial matters concerning the development and enhancement of affiliated colleges under the Council’s purview. Colleges, who are not yet accredited, were strongly advised to initiate the process within the next three months. Colleges were also instructed to strictly comply with the UGC guidelines and other set norms regarding appointment of regular principals and staff.

Deduction of CPF and retired staff benefits in accordance with the specifications and adherence to regulatory norms issued by the UGC, NCTE and BCI were also discussed.

Since the university has implemented NEP 2020, the constituent and affiliated colleges too will follow the upgraded academic calendar.

#Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU