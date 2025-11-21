GNDU urges UN to mark Oct 24 as ‘Moral Awareness Day’

Guru Nanak Dev University has sent a proposal to the United Nations to dedicate its United Nations Day celebrated every year on October 24 to the universal moral legacy and human rights of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib. In this proposal, which has been forwarded by Vice-Chancellor Prof Karamjit Singh, the university has proposed to celebrate United Nations Day as "Moral Awareness Day".

Vice-Chancellor Prof Karamjit Singh, in an official letter sent to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, has proposed that Guru Tegh Bahadur not only protected Hinduism with his martyrdom, but also wrote a golden chapter of religious freedom and protection of ideas for the entire human race. “That is why, the university proposes to the UN that this day should be celebrated globally as “Moral Awareness Day” as a symbol of the thought of ‘the good of all’ to strengthen the global community,” states the letter. Guru Nanak Dev University is the first university in India to submit such a global proposal to the United Nations.

The university has appointed Jaspreet Singh, Attorney at Law (New York) and Professor of Eminence, at GNDU as the authorised representative to convey the proposal directly and securely to the United Nations. The VC said that he has been authorised to personally visit the UN Headquarters in New York to deposit copies of the proposal and the declaration with the Office of the Secretary-General and to maintain contact with relevant UN officials to take forward this important global initiative.

The Amritsar declaration based on this ‘Moral Awareness Day’ was adopted with the consensus of more than 70 scholars during the national seminar on the martyrdom of ninth Sikh master, Guru Tegh Bahadur, organised by the university on November 11 and 12, which was formally read out and presented by Vice-Chancellor Prof Karamjit Singh. The declaration adopts Guru Tegh Bahadur’s universal message to humanity, “Bhai kahu kau det nahi nahi bhai maanat aan” (meaning: ‘Do not frighten anyone and do not fear anyone’) as its central element.

“The main objective of ‘Ethical Awareness Day’ is to protect human rights to freedom of belief and moral ideals at the global level, honour the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur for humanity, inspire countries to make ethical decisions and strengthen the principles of justice, equality and human dignity enshrined in the United Nations Constitution. This day will inspire the world to reflect on moral courage, compassion, peace and human values every year,” said VC Prof Karamjeet Singh.

Considering its national and religious importance, Guru Nanak Dev University has also sent copies of this resolution and declaration to the chief constitutional officers of India.