GNDU VC hails ‘inspiring stories for young Punjab’ for their feats

Marking the International Mother Language Day (Maa Boli Diwas), the World Punjabi Conference being organised at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) hosted a special ceremony for distinguished Punjabis as vice-chancellor Prof Karamjeet Singh called them "inspiring stories for the young Punjab".

Prof Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University, Prof Sarabjinder Singh, vice-chancellor of Sunny Oberoi Vivek Sadan: Futuristic University, Sri Anandpur Sahib, were the chief guests. Prof Karamjeet Singh emphasised that the university is preparing collaborations with leading global institutions to connect students with future technologies and to strengthen Punjabi on the global digital platform. "With the participation of the NRI community, plans are underway to sponsor IT and AI laboratories, introduce international certificate courses and offer scholarships to students," he said

Prof Karamjeet Singh's book "Meditation to Martyrdom: The Legacy of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji" was formally released on the occasion.

In his keynote address, Prof Sarabjinder Singh underlined that the authenticity and ethical framework of Artificial Intelligence must be defined carefully, especially in relation to religion. Noted educationist Sukhhi Bath remarked that this is the world's first conference focusing on AI in relation to Punjabi language and stressed that children's literature should also be linked with emerging technologies. Renowned scientist Kanwarpal Singh Suri announced a contribution of Rs 1 crore to support technological development at the university.

Three eminent personalities, who have brought global recognition to Punjab and Punjabi culture-Bhai Mohinder Singh (UK), Kanwarpal Singh Suri and Baldev Kang, a noted US-based entrepreneur, were felicitated. Baldev Kang said that the youth of Punjab need to tap their strength and become Punjab's most valuable resource. "We need to upgrade ourselves with quality education, skills and resource management to ensure that we run at pace with the world and not lag behind," he said. Kang, an international industrialist, leads global enterprises in logistics, steel and real estate and has emerged as a role model for Punjabi entrepreneurship by integrating family values with corporate culture.

Bhai Mohinder Singh, head of Guru Nanak Nishkam Sewak Jatha, Birmingham, is internationally recognised for promoting Sikhism, interfaith dialogue and humanitarian service. Through gurdwara construction across Africa, Europe and India, along with Nishkam Healthcare Trust and Nishkam Schools, he has created a global model combining service with scientific management.

Kanwarpal Singh Suri has earned worldwide distinction as a skilled engineer and scientist, bringing laurels to Punjab through his professional achievements.