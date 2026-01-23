DT
Home / Amritsar / GNDU VC meets Union minister; submits proposals for sports infra

GNDU VC meets Union minister; submits proposals for sports infra

Discussed a range of initiatives

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:11 AM Jan 23, 2026 IST
GNDU Vice-Chancellor Karamjit Singh greets Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Minister of India Mansukh Mandaviya.
Prof Karamjeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Guru Nanak Dev University, met Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, and submitted a set of comprehensive proposals aimed at strengthening sports infrastructure and promoting sports at the university.

During the meeting, Prof Karamjeet, accompanied by Kanwar Mandeep Singh, Director Sports, Guru Nanak Dev University, discussed a range of initiatives focussed on upgrading existing sports facilities, nurturing young sporting talent and enhancing training, coaching and support systems for student athletes on the university campus.

With the GNDU’s past record of 25 MAKA trophy wins, the Vice-Chancellor highlighted its legacy in sports and its consistent contribution to national-level achievements. He emphasized the need for modern infrastructure and structured support to further empower the youth through sports.

“The university runs a sports programme, which offers food and hostel facilities for athletes and sportspersons across the nation. We also have on board expert coaches, in-house nutritional, physio and training facilities. We need now to invest in upgrading the sports infrastructure to match international standards,” said the VC.

He further said that the Union Minister appreciated the efforts of the university in promoting sports culture and youth development and assured his support for initiatives like these.

