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Home / Amritsar / GNDU youth fest celebrates Punjab’s cultural heritage

GNDU youth fest celebrates Punjab’s cultural heritage

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:32 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Students stage a mime during the zonal youth festival at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar.
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The Guru Nanak Dev University campus was abuzz with activity as music, theatre, colour and creativity took centre stage on the second day of the zonal youth festival, turning the campus into a vibrant celebration of talent and tradition.

Dedicated to the 450th anniversary of the establishment of the holy city of Amritsar, the festival is bringing together the energy of young performers and the region’s rich cultural heritage.

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From dramatic performances and shabad bhajan and kavishari to competitions in costume parade, mime, mimicry, skit and one-act play, the events gave participants an opportunity to explore social themes and everyday experiences through performance.

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During group shabad bhajan, group song and kavishari, young performers drew from Punjab’s musical and literary traditions.

“It felt surreal to perform on the same stage where Punjabi music talents like Satinder Sartaj, Amrinder Gill and Nirvair Pannu have previously performed as student artistes. The energy is almost contagious and the audience is amazing,” said Prabhsimran Singh, one of the contestants in the group singing events.

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Rangoli patterns, posters, clay creations and mehndi designs transformed the competition venues into colourful displays of imagination and creativity.

Prof Amandeep Singh, incharge, Department of Youth Welfare, said the festival had been dedicated to the 450th anniversary of Sri Amritsar Sahib. The initiative, he said, would deepen the connection between the university’s youth activities and the historical and cultural significance of Amritsar.

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