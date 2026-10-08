DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / GNDU’s Punjab Hindi Sahitya Ratna spotlights 25 litterateurs from state

GNDU’s Punjab Hindi Sahitya Ratna spotlights 25 litterateurs from state

Three get special honours at GNDU event held as part of Hindi Pakhwada 2026

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:46 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Academic Harmahinder Singh Bedi, a Padma Shri awardee, being honoured at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar.
Advertisement

The Department of Hindi at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, recently honoured 25 eminent litterateurs from Punjab with the Punjab Hindi Sahitya Ratna award and three others with special honours at a programme organised as part of Hindi Pakhwada 2026.

Head of Department (Hindi) Sunil Kumar said the awards recognised the significant contributions of writers and scholars to the Hindi language in Punjab.

Advertisement

The Punjab Hindi Sahitya Ratna awardees included academic Harmahinder Singh Bedi, a Padma Shri awardee; Vinod Taneja; Gopal Krishna Sharma ‘Firozpuri’; Dr Ajay Sharma; Prem Vij; Ashok Bhandari ‘Nadir’; Sally Baljit; and other celebrated names in Hindi literature.

Advertisement

The three special honours went to Ravi Kumar ‘Anu’, who received the Prof Ramsajan Pandey Memorial Award 2026; Sukhwinder Kaur Bath, who received the Punjab Lokdhara Hindi Award; and Dr Bihari Jha, who was honoured with the Rajbhasha Hindi Implementation Excellence Award.

Speakers at the event remembered noted critic and scholar Ramsajan Pandey, highlighting his contribution to Hindi criticism and scholarship. Ravi Kumar ‘Anu’ shared his personal memories of Pandey, while Harmahinder Singh Bedi said his scholarship reflected wide-ranging study, original thinking and a deep commitment to literature.

Advertisement

Dr Anju Sharma, the chief guest at the event, and Naresh Modgil, the special guest, highlighted the enduring relationship between literature and society.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts