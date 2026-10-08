GNDU’s Punjab Hindi Sahitya Ratna spotlights 25 litterateurs from state

The Department of Hindi at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, recently honoured 25 eminent litterateurs from Punjab with the Punjab Hindi Sahitya Ratna award and three others with special honours at a programme organised as part of Hindi Pakhwada 2026.

Head of Department (Hindi) Sunil Kumar said the awards recognised the significant contributions of writers and scholars to the Hindi language in Punjab.

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The Punjab Hindi Sahitya Ratna awardees included academic Harmahinder Singh Bedi, a Padma Shri awardee; Vinod Taneja; Gopal Krishna Sharma ‘Firozpuri’; Dr Ajay Sharma; Prem Vij; Ashok Bhandari ‘Nadir’; Sally Baljit; and other celebrated names in Hindi literature.

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The three special honours went to Ravi Kumar ‘Anu’, who received the Prof Ramsajan Pandey Memorial Award 2026; Sukhwinder Kaur Bath, who received the Punjab Lokdhara Hindi Award; and Dr Bihari Jha, who was honoured with the Rajbhasha Hindi Implementation Excellence Award.

Speakers at the event remembered noted critic and scholar Ramsajan Pandey, highlighting his contribution to Hindi criticism and scholarship. Ravi Kumar ‘Anu’ shared his personal memories of Pandey, while Harmahinder Singh Bedi said his scholarship reflected wide-ranging study, original thinking and a deep commitment to literature.

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Dr Anju Sharma, the chief guest at the event, and Naresh Modgil, the special guest, highlighted the enduring relationship between literature and society.