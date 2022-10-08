GNDUTA to Governor: Stop VC from holding Syndicate meet

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 7

Members of the Guru Nanak Dev University Teachers’ Association (GNDUTA) have sent a request to the Governor-cum-Chancellor, Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister to stop the Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) Vice-Chancellor from holding the October 10 Syndicate meeting.

They have cited the ongoing vigilance probe against the VC, Registrar and Academic Affairs Dean as the reason. The GNDUTA submitted a letter that considering the current developments in the aftermath of an inquiry initiated by the Vigilance, the presence of ulterior motives of the VC in holding the meeting of the Syndicate cannot be ruled out.

The letter written on October 3 by GNDUTA president Dr Lakhwinder Singh and secretary NPS Saini states that an inquiry against the VC, Registrar and Academic Affairs Dean, regarding their appointments, administrative and financial irregularities, by the Vigilance Bureau of Punjab, is in progress. “As per the provisions laid down in the University Calendar, Syndicate consists of 18 members. Of these, three members have not yet been appointed by the Governor-cum-Chancellor. Of the remaining 15 members, a vigilance inquiry is in progress against four members, including the VC, Academic Affairs Dean and two senate members nominated as Syndicate members. One member in the capacity of the Head of the Department has been appointed in violation of the University Calendar and investigation against the Registrar is also in progress. Under the given circumstances, a fair, impartial and lawful conduct of the work and decision making in the best interest of the university cannot be expected,” the letter states.