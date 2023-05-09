 GNDUTA urges Governor, Punjab CM to expedite promotions of teachers : The Tribune India

GNDUTA urges Governor, Punjab CM to expedite promotions of teachers

University official refutes allegations, says no case pending

The GNDU Teachers' Association (GNDUTA) has submitted a representation to the Punjab Governor, Chief Minister and Education Minister, alleging delay in processing the cases of promotion under the career advancement scheme (CAS) of more than 40 teachers.



Amritsar, May 8

The GNDU Teachers’ Association (GNDUTA) has submitted a representation to the Punjab Governor, Chief Minister and Education Minister, alleging delay in processing the cases of promotion under the career advancement scheme (CAS) of more than 40 teachers. Prof NPS Saini, president, GNDUTA and Prof Lakhwinder Singh, president-secretary, GNDUTA, stated that cases of promotion of teachers have been kept pending since 2017 and the delay is arbitrary.

“There are more than 15 cases for stage II to III, more than 12 cases for stage III to IV and more than 15 cases for stage IV to V of promotion under the CAS that have been kept pending deliberately. Some of these cases have been pending since 2017.

All the applicants applied for promotion, fulfilled the eligibility requirements, including research publications laid down by the UGC. But still the cases of their promotion are not being processed for the reason that the Vice-Chancellor has given instructions to the Dean, Academic Affairs, not to recommend if the teachers do not have the required research publications for each stage. The condition of research publications required for promotion under the CAS for different stages imposed by the Vice-Chancellor in an arbitrary manner are without any approval from the syndicate of the university and are in no way justifiable,” the letter states. They have asked the Governor to intervene in the matter.

Meanwhile, GNDU Registrar KS Kahlon refuted the allegations. “There are no cases of promotion pending with us. All the deserving candidates have been promoted. The university has been accredited with a CGPA of 3.85 on a four-point scale at A++ grade. It is because we have and continue to raise the the standards of teaching and research. We have to rise from the minimum standard qualifications in recruitment if we have to maintain these standards. We have to raise the bar. We want the best faculty and we have candidates with 96-97 per cent score in UGC NET,” he said.

