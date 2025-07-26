Gobindgarh Fort: Symbol of heritage, pride

Gobindgarh Fort, one of the historic landmarks of Amritsar, is now a major tourist attraction. After being closed for many years, the fort was handed over to the Punjab government by the Army in 2006. The Punjab Heritage Tourism Promotion Board (PHTPB) renovated the fort, and it was reopened to the public in 2017. Now, it is managed by a private firm under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Located outside the Lohgarh Gate of Amritsar, Gobindgarh Fort was originally built in the late 18th century by Bhangi chief Sardar Gujjar Singh.

Later, Maharaja Ranjit Singh repaired and rebuilt the fort in 1809, naming it after Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru. He believed that the one who controlled Gobindgarh Fort held the key to his kingdom.

The fort was a well-planned structure built with bricks and lime. It had strong walls, bastions, deep moats and two grand entrance gates. One of its unique features was a beautiful dome and finely carved wooden door at the main gate. Inside the fort, there were eight towers, water tanks and a system of ditches for defence.

Gobindgarh Fort played a key role in protecting the Sikh empire. It served as a centre for manufacturing and storage of arms. The fort also had a royal stable and a mint where coins were produced. Famous coins like the silver rupee with “Zarab Sri Amritsar” were minted here. It is even believed that the legendary Koh-i-Noor diamond was once kept in this fort for safekeeping.

During Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s reign, the fort was a hub of military activity. Important meetings, including planning sessions of the army, were held here. Even after his death in 1839, the British recognised the fort’s importance and used it as their cantonment after annexing Punjab in 1849.

Today, Gobindgarh Fort stands as a symbol of Punjab’s proud heritage. With museums, cultural shows and historical exhibits, it continues to educate and entertain visitors from across the world, keeping the legacy of Maharaja Ranjit Singh alive.

